The Masked Singer fans are convinced that they have worked out the identity of Knitting.

The eight remaining celebs took to the stage in their costumes with routines that all featured clues to their identities on Saturday night.

The popular singing contest sees a total of 12 celebrities battle it out as the celebrity panel tries to guess which big names are behind the getups.

Who is Knitting on The Masked Singer?





Viewers at home were convinced that Knitting was Steps singer Claire Richards.

Fans flooded social media with their thoughts after the pink ball of yarn performed on Saturday night.

One user commented: "Knitting is 100% Claire from steps nobody else sounds like her."

A second person chimed in: "Knitting is definitely Claire from Steps. What a voice."

A third viewer shared: "That is Claire from Steps. It has to be!! #TheMaskedSingerUK"

A fourth added: " Has to be Claire from STEPS. That voice. It has to be."

With a fifth person writing:"100% Claire Richards for Knitting!!! I’ve listened to her for so many years, I’d know that voice anywhere!! #TheMaskedSingerUK".

Davina McCall was inclined to agree with viewers but not all of the panel agreed.

Mo Gilligan guessed Hear'Say singer Myleene Klass while Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross both predicted Knitting was Elaine Page.

Other popular guesses from social media include Charlotte Church, Emeli Sande and Perrie Edwards.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday on ITV 1 and ITV X.