The identity of the Pigeon on The Masked Singer has been revealed as ITV's biggest guessing game continues.

The eight remaining celebs took to the stage in their costumes with routines that all featured clues to their identities on Saturday night.

The popular singing contest sees a total of 12 celebrities battle it out as the celebrity panel tries to guess which big names are behind the getups.

If you haven't seen the latest episode of The Masked Singer yet, look away now because the fifth unmasking has already taken place.

You were AMAZING! ❤️✨Getting this far is a real FEATHER in your cap 🪶 Well DOVE!!! 🕊️🎭#MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/sHkzbkmBIc — #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 28, 2023

The Masked Singer series four celebrities revealed so far

Here are the celebrities and their costumes who have been revealed so far this series:

Ghost - Chris Kamara

Cat and Mouse - Martin and Shirlie Kemp

Piece of Cake - Lulu

Rubbish - Stephen Hendry

Katherine Ryan revealed as Pigeon on Masked Singer

The identity of the fifth celebrity from series four has finally been revealed.

After their performances which were filled with teasing clues, Pigeon and Jacket Potato found themselves in the bottom two.

In the end, the judges choose to save Jacket Potato leading to Pigeon being unmasked.

The judges then locked in their final guess about which famous face was behind the Pigeon costume.

Mo Gilligan thought the Pigeon was Emily Atack, chatshow host Jonathan thought that Liza Tarbuck and singer Rita guessed Jodie Kidd.

After the classic 'Take It Off' chant from the crowd, Pigeon was revealed as comedian and actress Katherine Ryan.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday on ITV1 and ITVX.