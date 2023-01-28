The identity of the Pigeon on The Masked Singer has been revealed as ITV's biggest guessing game continues.
The eight remaining celebs took to the stage in their costumes with routines that all featured clues to their identities on Saturday night.
The popular singing contest sees a total of 12 celebrities battle it out as the celebrity panel tries to guess which big names are behind the getups.
If you haven't seen the latest episode of The Masked Singer yet, look away now because the fifth unmasking has already taken place.
You were AMAZING! ❤️✨Getting this far is a real FEATHER in your cap 🪶 Well DOVE!!! 🕊️🎭#MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/sHkzbkmBIc— #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 28, 2023
The Masked Singer series four celebrities revealed so far
Here are the celebrities and their costumes who have been revealed so far this series:
- Ghost - Chris Kamara
- Cat and Mouse - Martin and Shirlie Kemp
- Piece of Cake - Lulu
- Rubbish - Stephen Hendry
Katherine Ryan revealed as Pigeon on Masked Singer
The identity of the fifth celebrity from series four has finally been revealed.
After their performances which were filled with teasing clues, Pigeon and Jacket Potato found themselves in the bottom two.
In the end, the judges choose to save Jacket Potato leading to Pigeon being unmasked.
The judges then locked in their final guess about which famous face was behind the Pigeon costume.
Mo Gilligan thought the Pigeon was Emily Atack, chatshow host Jonathan thought that Liza Tarbuck and singer Rita guessed Jodie Kidd.
After the classic 'Take It Off' chant from the crowd, Pigeon was revealed as comedian and actress Katherine Ryan.
The Masked Singer continues on Saturday on ITV1 and ITVX.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here