The Masked Singer has been brightening up our Saturday nights and after last week's reveal, we can't wait to play detective again.

Joel McDermott has returned with the popular singing contest which sees 12 celebrities battling it out as the celebrity panel tries to guess which big names are behind the getups.

A brand new cast has dressed as knitting, a pigeon, a rhino and more and taken to the stage to stump the judges and viewers at home.

Here's everything you need to know about the first unmasking and how to tune into this week's show.

🎭✨ TONIGHT!!! All 8 MASKED SINGERS are in play ♟️🧩 1 will be TAKEN from the board 🎭👀 Who do YOU want to see UNMASKED? 📺👉 TUNE IN TONIGHT 7:00 pm on @ITV & @WeAreSTV🎭🤩 #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/CF3eYH8Jq8 — #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 28, 2023

Who was Rubbish on The Masked Singer?





Scottish snooker player Stephen Hendry was revealed as Rubbish in last week's show.

The celebrity judges actually guessed incorrectly, thinking that there was a different celebrity behind the mask.

Had an amazing time on @MaskedSingerUK as Rubbish pic.twitter.com/XP8oL7bM4V — stephen hendry (@SHendry775) January 23, 2023

Judge Jonathan Ross was the closest as he thought it could be snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan.

When asked why he had gone on the show, Hendry said: “I love the show, I really do. And it’s obviously way out of my comfort zone so I thought why not? Let’s give it a go.”

The Masked Singer series four celebrities revealed so far

Here are the celebrities and their costumes who have been revealed so far this series:

Ghost - Chris Kamara

Cat and Mouse - Martin and Shirlie Kemp

Piece of Cake - Lulu

Rubbish - Stephen Hendry

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays at 7 pm on ITV 1. ( Bandicoot TV/ ITV) (Image: Bandicoot TV/ITV)

What time is The Masked Singer on TV?





The fifth episode of series four of the Masked Singer will air on Saturday, January 28 at 7 pm.

The quirky singing contest will air on ITV1 and will also be available to stream on ITVX.

The show will air after Celebrity Catchphrase and ahead of Ant and Dec's Limitless Win.

The Masked Singer continues at 7 pm on Saturday, January 28 on ITV1 and ITVX.