The new judge of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, Bruno Tonioli has spoken for the first time about his new role after leaving behind Strictly Come Dancing.

The confident Italian said he’s going to make the competition show ‘even bigger’ after former judge David Walliams left.

Speaking to The Mirror, Tonioli said: “This is the biggest show - now that I'm in it. Now that they have me. I mean it.

"Oh, Simon [Cowell] is going to hate me saying that. Ha, ha ha."

The former Strictly judge signed up only 11 days before auditions got underway, with the first person congratulating him being former judge Walliams.

Walliams was forced to leave BGT after being caught making rude remarks about former contestants.

As Tonioli shared: “David sent me a text and a fantastic bottle of wine. He's a very good friend."

The new judge also shared some light on claims there were rows between fellow judges Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden over pay.

Rumours that Tonioli was being paid more than the pair, as reports suggest the dancer is being paid £850,000 for the talent show.

To which Tonioli responded: “It's vulgar to talk about money, I never do it. So I don't know what the girls are getting...

"There is no frostiness with the girls. We've been having so much fun."

Adding: “I do it because I love to do it.

"Amanda and Alesha... we've all known each other for years. The first show felt so natural. We have such a lot of fun. I'm very lucky – someone's looking after me."

Now in its 16th series, Britain’s Got Talent will return to screens later this year as acts battle it out for the chance to scoop the £250,000 prize and perform at the Royal Variety Performance.