Bank brand Barclays have announced that a further 15 high street branches will close this year, meaning that over 100 banks are slated to shut down this year.

The bank will close 14 branches across England and Wales starting from late April to the first few days of May.

Barclays sites in London, Gosport, Bridgwater and St Helens are among those shutting down over just a few days.

Previously this month, the bank announced they would be closing 15 banks.

The news comes just days after NatWest said it is closing 23 branches, and over a week since Lloyds Banking Group said it is shutting 40 Halifax and Lloyds sites.

Banks have been citing footfall, with branches rapidly decreasing since the onset of online banking and dropping further during the pandemic.

Received a text or phone call claiming to be from Barclays? It could be a scam.



Scammers impersonate genuine organisations to gain access to your bank account or instruct you to transfer funds to a safe account. Hang up and call your bank on a trusted number. — Barclays UK (@BarclaysUK) December 8, 2022

Lloyds said the number of customers visiting the branches it plans to close had dropped by 60% on average over the last five years.

Nationwide also announced the closure of a branch in Kingswood, Gloucestershire.

It means the total number of high street bank branches closing this year is already at 103.

Barclays branches scheduled for closure:

Gosport-43/44 High Street-April 26

Bedale-18a North End-April 26

Bridgwater-16 High Street-April 26

Heywood-2 Church Street-April 28

Stamford-46/49 Broad Street-April 28

Oakham-10 High Street-April 28

Wymondham-45 Market Street-April 28

London-19 Fleet Street-May 3

Watton-56 High Street-May 3

Chislehurst-7 High Street-May 4

St Helens-19 Church Street-May 4

Radlett 221 Watling Street-May 5

Leyburn- Market Place-May 5

Talbot Green- 3 Ely Valley Road-May 5

Oundle-2 New Street-May 5

Barclay card customers that are concerned about the closure announcements are being told they can still have options if they need in-person support.

The bank announced they will offer a support van and pop-up banks where you can get help and advice.

The dates of the pop-up van are available via the Barclays website.

Customers can all access certain facilities at Post Office branches including cash and cheque deposits as well as checking their balance and withdrawing cash.