The Apprentice 2023 candidate Shazia Hussain said that she felt bullied by the other contestants, adding that she was left feeling "unsafe" while taking part in the show.

The tech recruiter from London said that she was verbally "attacked" off camera and had to make a complaint to the BBC.

In episode three of the show, the two teams were tasked with creating a children's cartoon aimed at 2 to 4-year-olds before pitching it to industry experts.

Shazia came up with the idea of an Indian giraffe called Yogita which she claims led to bullying.

PA/BBC - Shazia Hussain accused her teammates of bullying in new allegations (Image: PA/BBC)

Speaking to users on a now-deleted TikTok video, she said: "I was actually really attacked for the name Yogita.

"I can confirm it happened really severely off camera but the footage that they did capture on camera didn’t make it into the edit because I think that the viewers would have found it really disturbing."

She added: "In all seriousness, in all of my career I’ve never ever felt as bad as I felt when they removed me off that pitch because my experience in reality would have been an asset on that pitch and because I was so passionate about Yogita."

Shazia says that she champions diverse women in the business world but said that she has questioned whether her teammates understood it in the same way as she does.

She said: "I’m an Asian female and we’re talking about representation and after that task I did actually have to report it. In all seriousness, I actually felt unsafe in that house living with that level of animosity that was directed at me.

“Which begs the question, did that team actually understand what diversity and inclusion is and do they even now understand what diversity and inclusion is?"

A spokesperson for the BBC claimed the broadcaster had investigated Shazia's concerns, saying: "As soon as Shazia raised a concern an investigation was conducted and she received in-person support from senior members of the production team.

"The Apprentice has a strict code of conduct, we take all complaints very seriously and investigate when needed."

"As a result, when action is required, we take it. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment. Duty of care to all our candidates is our highest priority."

At the time of writing, Shazia is still in the running to become Alan Sugar's next apprentice.

The Apprentice continues at 9 pm on Thursday on BBC One.