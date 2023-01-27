The Hideaway is open! Things are heating up on Love Island as Shaq and Tanya become the first couple to go to the sought-after date spot.

With all the islanders sleeping in one room, things can get a little crowded and awkward which leaves the couples with very little alone time.

This is where the Hideaway comes in and it looks like Shaq and Tanya are the lucky pair that will get to explore it for the first time in this series.

It comes after a major recoupling and double dumping earlier this week that saw viewers say goodbye to Anna-May and Haris and hello to bombshells Ellie and Spencer.

Things are heating up in the Love Island villa as the Hideaway opens for the first time. ( Lifted Entertainment/ ITV) (Image: Lifted Entertainment/ ITV)

The drama continues into Friday's episode with a game of dares and a love triangle between new bombshell Ellie, Ron and Lana.

The show also sees two couples head out to the villa's brand-new treehouse for a romantic date.

Hideaway open for the first time in new Winter Love Island series

In the evening, the villa received a very exciting text:“Islanders, The Hideaway Retreat is open tonight, please choose a lucky couple to spend a luxury night away #NightAwayWithBae."

The Hideaway retreat opened for the first time on Friday night's Love Island (Lifted Entertainment/ ITV) (Image: Lifted Entertainment/ ITV)

In a unanimous decision, the villa voted to send one of the most solid couples Shaq and Tanya to enjoy the luxury night away from prying eyes.

Current Love Island couples

Here are the new Love Island couples following Thursday's shocking recoupling:

Shaq and Tanya

Ron and Ellie

Spencer and Olivia

Tanyel and Ron

Tom and Zara

Kai and Tanyel

Will and Jessie

Aaron and Lana

Love Island continues at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV X.