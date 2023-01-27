ITV is searching for contestants to part in the next series of Big Brother.

If you think you’d make a good housemate and are an interesting, funny and entertaining person, this show could be for you.

After a five-year hiatus, the broadcaster confirmed that the reality show would be getting a comeback as it finds a home on ITV2 and the new streaming platform ITVX next year.

Viewers will remember that the first programme started on Channel 4 in 2000 and stayed on there for 10 years before moving over to Channel 5 from 2011 to 2018.

Big Brother is back!

The original reality tv format to launch on @ITV2 and @ITVX in 2023

Big Brother is back!

The original reality tv format to launch on @ITV2 and @ITVX in 2023

A cash prize is up for grabs and with applications currently open, there’s no time like the present.

How to apply for Big Brother

ITV is looking for people “from all walks of life” so if you think you’d give it a go, why not start the application process?

For more information about the casting and to apply, you can visit the ITV website.

To apply, you must be aged 18 or over and complete an online application form.

The audition/casting period runs until June 30, 2023 and applications close on the same day at midnight.