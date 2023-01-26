After episode three of the BBC's popular series, The Apprentice, viewers across the UK were eager to see the teams face their next challenge and firing.

As always, Lord Sugar and his close team of advisors put the contestants through their paces to see who would be walking home after week four.

Episode four saw only 14 candidates in the running for the £250,000 investment after cannon-enthusiast and Liberal Democrat councillor Gregory Ebbs was fired.

Ebbs was booted from the boardroom after his team failed in last week's cartoon pitch.

With all this said, here's what happened in week four of The Apprentice 2023.

What happened in week four of BBC The Apprentice 2023?





This week's episode kicked off with the two team's being sent away to Brighton and Hove to fetch nine items synonymous with the area.

They were told, when Lord Sugar made an unexpected call to the contestant digs, that the team that secured the most items at the lowest price would win this week's challenge.

Team Apex raised eyebrows when they thought a Sarah Desert Rose was a flower despite no florists knowing what it was, meaning they were unable to acquire the formations.

Team Afinity was the most successful in haggling their way to a victory after spending £452.98 with Team Apex losing the challenge.

Apex had a total spend of £511 after failing to acquire three items which meant they had fines added to their total spend by Lord Sugar.

Who was fired from BBC The Apprentice in week four?





This week saw the team captain Denisha Kaur Bharj fired from The Apprentice after their team's failure to secure the most items for the lowest possible price.

Lord Sugar fired Denisha, saying: "You're no good at logistics, it was like organised chaos."

Ahead of joining the show, Denisha said that she was not scared of being out of her comfort zone and has always been a “strong, motivated, hard-working woman”.

Adding: “I’m a woman who wants to create an empire and have it all, to be able to provide for my family and to be an inspiration to young women.”

The Apprentice airs every Thursday from 9 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.