This year's series of The Apprentice has been just as exciting and drama-laden as any other, leaving many eager to see who Lord Sugar will select to win the £250,000 prize.

A new analysis by the casino comparison service CasinoAlpha looked into the most common characteristics of each past winner of the BBC show to answer this popular question.

The experts looked into the similarities the remaining candidates share with those who have won the show previously to decide which candidate is the best fit for business magnate Lord Sugar.

Across the 16 series of the show, there have been 17 winners in total due to a surprise double hiring during the series 13 finale, which aired in 2017.

READ MORE: BBC The Apprentice week 3: Who was fired by Lord Sugar?

What kind of contestants are most likely to win The Apprentice?





The researchers found that of these 17 winners, female candidates are slightly more likely to be chosen as winners at a ratio of 9 to 8 compared to males.

Interestingly, female candidates that are owners of food businesses are more likely to win the show, accounting for 29% (5 out of 17) of past winners.

These winners include Yasmina Siadatan (Series 5), Alana Spencer (Series 12), Sarah Lynn (Series 13), Carina Lepore (Series 15) and Harpreet Kaur (Series 16).

It was also found that Lord Sugar is most likely to pick candidates that are either 26 or 30 years old as his next apprentice.

While 58% (10 out of 17) of past winners were found to live in London when they took part in the show, suggesting that Sugar may have an unconscious bias for those that remind him of his Hackney beginnings.

PA/BBC - Megan Hornby was named the most likely to win based on past winners (Image: PA/BBC)

Who will win The Apprentice 2023 based on past winners?





CasinoAlpha concluded that Hull sweet shop and restaurant owner Megan Hornby is the most likely to win based on the characteristics of past winners.

A CasinoAlpha spokesperson said of the findings: “It appears that Lord Alan Sugar has a bit of sweet tooth when it comes to picking his next apprentice."

Adding: “Having analysed the winners of the past series, Lord Sugar tends to select female business owners as series winners, particularly those that run confectionary or cake businesses.

“And although she was on the losing team during the first task this series, Megan recently stood out as a strong contender, taking the reins as project manager and winning for the girls' team in the latest episode.

“88% (15 out of 17) of former winners, won their series with at least one win under their belt as project manager, so this definitely puts her in good stead for the final.”