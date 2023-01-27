New Bombshells Ellie and Spencer have taken their pick as their arrival rocks the Love Island villa.

ITV viewers' heads are reeling after saying goodbye to two islanders on Wednesday night just to welcome two more contestants the next day.

Anna-May and Haris were booted from the villa following a public vote and a difficult final decision from Aussie contestants Jessie and Aaron.

But before fans could catch their breath, the popular dating show teased the arrival of smoking singles Spencer and Ellie.

Bournemouth e-commerce business owner, 24, described himself as "loud and outgoing" in his entrance interview with ITV.

Meanwhile, viewers may recognise Norwich lass Ellie as the bombshell that lost the public vote to enter the villa to fellow islander Tom Clare earlier in the series.

Who did Ellie pick on Love Island?





Following the shock double dumping, the new islanders were immediately given the chance to pick which contestants they wanted to couple up with first.

Ellie was first up and as she stepped forward, she said: “I’ve decided to couple up with this boy because from what I’ve seen so far he seems really funny, he’s handsome, I don’t think he’s met his match yet and I’m really looking forward to getting to know him better."

The Norwich girl then revealed she would like to couple up with Ron.

Bombshells Ellie and Spencer picked which islanders they wanted to couple up with. (Lifted Entertainment/ITV) (Image: ITV)

Who did Spencer pick on Love Island?





New boy Spencer was next to make his choice, stepping up at the firepit he explained his decision: "She seems genuine and straight up," and he wants to get to know her on a deeper level.

In the end, Spencer decided to couple up with Olivia.

New Love Island couples after shock recoupling and bombshell arrivals

Our new bombshells have put a spin on the second recoupling! Here are the new pairs...



🔥 Ron and Ellie

🔥 Spencer and Olivia

🔥 Shaq and Tanya

🔥 Tom and Zara

🔥 Kai and Tanyel

🔥 Will and Jessie

🔥 Aaron and Lana#LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 26, 2023

Love Island continues at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV X.