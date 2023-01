Asda has announced a major shake-up of operations which will put up to 300 jobs at risk and cut the pay of more than 4,000 workers.

The supermarket giant has proposed that overnight restocking shifts at its 184 stores are moved to the daytime.

The change will put 211 night-shift manager roles at risk.

It will also affect 4,137 hourly paid workers, who will see shift patterns move to the daytime and lose their night shift pay premium of at least £2.52 per hour.

Asda also revealed a 25% cut to the opening hours of 23 in-store Post Office shops.

Meanwhile, it will also shut seven in-store pharmacies, which employ 14 pharmacists and 48 other workers.

Ken Towle, Asda’s retail director, said: “The retail sector is evolving at pace and it is vital we review changing customer preferences, along with our own ways of working, to ensure we are operating as efficiently as possible so that we can continue to invest and grow our business.

“We are now entering a period of consultation with our colleagues on these proposals.

“We recognise this will be a difficult time for them and will do all we can to support them through this process.”