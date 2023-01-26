With much of the UK in the depths of winter, the risk of snow and ice to our vehicles is massively increased.

Sometimes this can make driving even more hazardous and could land motorists on the wrong side of the law, leading to points and fines.

One way drivers can be landed with fines and have points taken off their licence is when don't have enough time to defrost their car fully, setting off on their journey with only a small portion of the window clear or with snow on their roof.

This is called 'portholing' and is extremely dangerous as rooftop snow can fall over the windscreen, effectively making the driver blind.

Canva - Drivers who don't have time to defrost their car often 'porthole' (Image: Canva)

Such an incident may also count as 'driving without proper control or full view of the road and traffic ahead' under the Highway Code and could result in an on-the-spot fine of £60 and, in worse cases, a £1000 fine and three points off your licence.

However, the experts over at GRIDSERVE have revealed the one "magic" button that could save drivers from this issue.

The one car button that could spare drivers from £1000 fines

GRIDSERVE point out that some cars have a "magic" button that can defrost cars quickly in the winter, saving time, stress and potentially money.

They said: “Pre-conditioning your car or planning in defrosting time to de-ice the car in the morning stops drivers from making common mistakes when attempting to defrost their car in a hurry.

"Time-saving mistakes like using boiling water to clear ice and snow risks cracking the glass and using wiper blades to clear the windscreen only damages them when they’re frozen.”

The expert research took the usual 15 minutes it takes to defrost a car in the morning and calculated the combined wasted hours used by UK drivers to undertake this laborious task.

They found that with 62 working days of winter throughout the year, Brits spend almost 1000 minutes defrosting their vehicle, translating into 15 hours.