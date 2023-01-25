Two islanders have left the Love Island villa in a shock double dumping.

At the end of Tuesday's explosive episode, the reality show contestants were sent a text and told to gather around the firepit for a major announcement.

The ITV show stars were then told that the public had been voting for their favourite islanders to save them from elimination.

The three boys and girls with the fewest votes were revealed with their fate in the hands of the new Aussie bombshells Jessie and Aaron.

Who were the vulnerable six islanders who could have left Love Island?





These are the six islanders who received the least votes from the public and were at risk of being dumped from the villa:

Kai

Tom

Haris

Anna-May

Tanya

Tanyel

Who left Love Island in shock double dumping?





All of the vulnerable islanders were told to gather in front of the fire pit ahead of the announcement.

Jessie and Aaron had to discuss whether the at-risk contestants were on the show for the right reasons and whether their connections are genuine.

In the end, the bombshells from Down Under decided to dump Anna-Mayand Haris from the villa because they were less likely to grow and develop throughout the series and that they had already had a lot of opportunities already.

Winter Love Island couples after double dumping

Here are the Love Island couples following the double dumping:

Lana and Will

Tanya and Shaq

Tanyel and Ron

Zara and Tom

Kai

Olivia

Jessie

Aaron

Love Island continues at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV X.