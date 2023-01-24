Winter Love Island brought the drama tonight with a shocking clifhanger from the villa.
The explosive episode saw a racy Space Raunch Challenge and shifts between the couples with Kai cooling things off with Anna-May and Zara pursuing Shaq.
But the drama didn't end there since the islanders received a text asking them to gather around the fire pit following last night's public vote.
ITV viewers were asked to vote for their favourite islanders after Monday's episode with the contestants who received the fewest votes being dumped from the villa.
Australian bombshells Jessie and Aaron were excluded from the public vote since they are the newest islanders.
The three girls and boys who received the fewest votes were at risk of being dumped from the villa.
Who could leave the Love Island villa?
The three boys who received the least votes from the public were:
- Kai
- Tom
- Haris
The three girls who received the least votes from the public were:
- Anna-May
- Tanya
- Tanyel
All of the vulnerable islanders were told to gather in front of the fire pit ahead of the announcement.
The final decision of which boy and girl would be leaving would be made by the two Aussie bombshells on Wednesday's episode.
Winter Love Island couples after cliffhanger
Here are the Love Island couples ahead of the next dumping
- Lana and Will
- Anna-May and Kai
- Olivia and Haris
- Tanya and Shaq
- Tanyel and Ron
- Zara and Tom
- Jessie
- Aaron
Love Island continues at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV X.
