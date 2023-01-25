The actor, presenter and comedian Emily Atack will explore what motivates men to sexually harass her and others online in a new BBC Two documentary.

The Inbetweeners actor will also attempt to uncover why much of the blame for unwanted sexual attention is placed on the victim.

Emily told the BBC that her reason for filming the documentary and talking to those affected was that she receives a barrage of explicit content on a daily basis.

She told the broadcaster: "It's the ultimate disrespect.

"It's the ultimate thing of going, 'I think you're easy access and you're up for it.'"

Of the abuse she received, she said: "I felt like it was just slowly chipping away at me," adding that she received much of this torrent after appearing as Charlotte Hinchcliffe on the popular Channel 4 show The Inbetweeners.

Who is Emily Atack?





Emily Atack is an English actor, comedian and presenter who is well-known for her roles in The Inbetweeners and Keith Lemon shows like Celebrity Juice.

She also has her own show called The Emily Atack Show in which she does stand-up comedy, skits and sketches.

What happens in Emily Atack: Asking for it? on BBC Two?





Emily will explore why men who send explicit material to women do what they do as well as the impact of this on victims.

However, she was unable to get any of these men to come forward to explain themselves, saying: "I checked my emails - zero, received nothing back."

She added: "These men spend their lives bombarding me with abuse and saying the most horrific things and then the second I respond and say, 'Well I want to hear from you, let's talk' - nothing.

"What I did have was loads of women reaching out saying what they'd had to deal with."

When does Emily Atack: Asking for it? on BBC Two air?





Emily Atack's documentary will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

It will air from 9 pm and comes in between the Great British Menu at 8 pm and Detectorists at 10 pm.