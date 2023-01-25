Martin Lewis has responded to rumours that he could be the host of ITV’s new version of Love Island.

ITV has commissioned a new dating series called 'The Romance Retreat' which will follow single parents who have been nominated by their adult children for a second chance at finding love.

Unlike the current and popular ITV dating series, which is now in its ninth season, the new show would see singletons in their 40s and 50s looking for a partner.

The major announcement comes amid annual calls for a more diverse Love Island cast and concern over whether the reality show's young contestants are mature enough for the experience.

Apparently there's media speculation that I'm in running to present ITV's new older person's Love Island!



Let me tell you exclusively...



And utterly unsurprisingly...



It's never been mentioned to me, and if it were, I'd politely decline - I've got a lot of work on! — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) January 24, 2023

Among the rumoured hosts for The Romance Retreat is Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis.

However, the host of the Martin Lewis Money Show Live on ITV has had his say on the suggestions.

Taking to Twitter, Martin said: “Apparently there's media speculation that I'm in running to present ITV's new older person's Love Island!

“Let me tell you exclusively...

“And utterly unsurprisingly...

“It's never been mentioned to me, and if it were, I'd politely decline - I've got a lot of work on!”

The Romance Retreat confirmed by ITV opens applications to single parents

A teaser statement reads: "From cringe moments to confessions, the kids will see their parents in a whole new light as they are presented with opportunities to select who they’ll be matched with on one-on-one dates, and who may join the family dinner for years to come."

ITV Studios' Arjan Pomper said: "We are extremely excited about My Mum, Your Dad. Growing to ten territories within a few months is exceptional. With this brilliant dating format travelling so fast, we are confident that many more audiences around the world will soon embrace it."