The viral hydration drink PRIME has seen queues of people potentially waiting in hopes to get their hands on the popular item.

Recent scenes saw people queue from as early as 6am outside Aldi's to grab PRIME, whilst others were caught selling the drink for upwards of £50.

But now PRIME drinkers are being warned to check the drink's caffeine levels amid its effects on young drivers.

The warning from car insurance company Veygo shares that young drivers who are more sensitive to the effects of caffeine could face serious side effects including reduced alertness, control, and mood.

Car experts warn of drinking PRIME behind the wheel

CEO of Veygo, James Armstrong said: "Within this sought-after product are high levels of caffeine that many shoppers haven’t stopped to consider, especially how it could impact their driving."

Adding that this is due to the high amount of caffeine in the drink, with the average recommended amount up to 400mg a day.

But James says that: "Each PRIME energy drink provides 200mg of caffeine, while Monster Energy and Relentless have 160mg and Red Bull has 80mg.

"So, consuming just one energy drink will cause young drivers to go over their recommended amount of caffeine for the day.

"And if they drink other caffeinated products too, like tea and coffee, this could lead to symptoms associated with a ‘caffeine overdose’.

“What’s more, the average half-life of caffeine in the blood ranges from 1.5 to 9.5 hours.

"This means it can take most of the day for the level of caffeine in your blood to drop, making it difficult to know the exact amount of caffeine that can lead to overdose."

Health experts at Healthline have said that symptoms of caffeine intoxication can include, dizziness, irritability, headache, confusion and uncontrollable muscle movements.

Meaning that when behind the wheel it can "reduce a driver’s alertness, control, and mood increasing the chances of an accident."

However, they did share that PRIME is not the only drink that could be impactful, sharing that it is "important to stress that drinks (of any kind) should not be consumed while driving as this impairs your concentration and control of the vehicle. If you’re thirsty, pull over somewhere safe before you take a sip."