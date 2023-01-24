Helen Worth, known for her role in Coronation Street, is among those set to receive honours at Windsor Castle today (January 24).

The Ossett-born actress has played the role of Gail Platt in the soap since 1974 and will be made an MBE for services to drama.

The ceremony will also see England’s chief nurse Dame Ruth Beverley (Ruth May) honoured as she will become a Dame Commander for her contribution to nursing, midwifery and the NHS.

The Bailiff of Jersey, Sir Timothy Le Cocq, will be made a Knight Bachelor for services to the bailiwick where he was born and has lived much of his life.

Dame Ruth has served as Chief Nursing Officer for England since 2019 (Image: Martin Rickett/PA)

Cornelia Parker, a visual artist best known for large-scale installations, will be made a CBE for services to the arts.

Air Vice-Marshal Suraya Marshall will also be made a CBE, while Jonathan Powell’s efforts when the director at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office will see him become a Companion in the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George.

Andrew Rhodes will be made an OBE on Tuesday for services to emergency responder well-being and mental health. He will be rewarded for 30 years of policing, which culminated with him retiring as Lancashire’s Chief Constable in 2021.