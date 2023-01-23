Marks & Spencer issues a recall and "do not eat" warning after a popular own-brand product was found to pose an allergy risk to some customers.

The warning, which was issued on Monday, January 23, affected some packs of the grocery chain's M&S Belgian Dark Chocolate.

The chocolate bars were said to have contained milk despite this not being labelled on the packaging.

This means the product is a possible health risk to those with an allergy or intolerance to milk and milk constituents.

The compromised products include those with the barcode: 29087570, a pack size of 180g and a best-before date of November 9, 2023.

According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), M&S is recalling the above product, saying: "The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers, which explains to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product."

The FSA added: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it. Instead, return it to your nearest store for a full refund. For more information contact Marks & Spencer on 03330148555."

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.