Love Island fans have shared theories that Olivia and Zara are faking their row to cause drama after they uncovered 'proof' they knew each other before the show.

Tension is building on the ITV show as the Love Island sneak peek teased that the two girls 'had words' on Monday's episode.

The row comes after bombshell Tom decided to couple up with Zara over the Michelle Keegan body double.

In the teaser for Monday's programme, viewers saw the contestants take part in a spicy game of Never Have I Ever.

Love Island fans uncover 'proof' Olivia and Zara knew each other before ITV show

The party game sparks a row with Zara shouting at Olivia: "Do you think I flew 11 hours out here just to [expletive] you off?".

After the game, the drama continued when Olivia headed over to Zara and Tom and asked to pull him for a chat.

When they returned, Zara asked Olivia: “What was that?”

Olivia replied: “Huh, what do you mean?” to which Zara asks again: ‘What was that? I wondered what the conversation was about, the context?” Olivia replies: “Oh, it’s private.”

Zara asked: “Private? Well I like to be open here so can I ask you what it was about?”

Olivia laughed: “I like to be private in here if that’s ok?”

Zara added: “Things come out eventually Liv, it’s fine” to which Olivia responds: ‘It’s not about you it’s about me and him.”

Zara said: “I’m in a couple with him so it does kind of concern me.”

Olivia then asked: “Are you married?

Zara replied: “I’m here to find someone and I see a future with him.”

The clash raised some eyebrows among fans since it has been recently reported that the two islanders actually know each from before the show.

Viewers have recently found 'evidence' that the reality stars have been in each other's Instagram comments since 2020.

In one of Zara's old posts, Olivia commented in May with a heart-eyed emoji: "Fave photo of you."

Olivia also posted a number of flame emojis on Zara's Instagram pictures in March.

Meanwhile, in June 2020, she wrote alongside a heart-eyed and flame emoji "Absolutely unreal babes."

Fans have been rushing to social media to share their theories about the girls' friendship and their row.

One viewer shared: "New theory: so we all know Olivia and Zara knew eachother before the show, what if they plotted to fall out and cause drama as a publicity stunt… I meannnn it’s working because we’re all talking about them"

A second person chimed in: "Ok since no one wants to say it I’m gonna be the one to say it… their beef is fake and planned before entering the villa. It makes sense since they know and like each other on the outside."

A third user commented: "They obviously have an issue with each other outside of the show or have they planned to have this issue with each other before they came in. Ridiculous that you haven’t acknowledged that they knew each other before the show or chatted in the beach hut about it."

Another tweeted: "They know each other IRL and have done for a while, it’s hard to think this isn’t planned. We just won’t be shown all the “you know I love you really babes, it’s just for tele. How’s your mum been?!” chats between them."

