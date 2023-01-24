With the winter comes that annoying issue of dampness and condensation around our windows and in our homes.

While this issue is very frustrating for those residing in a property, it can also be dangerous, bringing with it breathing problems and the risk of hospitalisation if we are exposed to it for long periods of time.

So, it's little wonder that we want to nip this issue in the bud with a quick and easy life hack before it causes us any more problems.

What causes damp and condensation?





Damp and condensation are caused when warm moisture in the air lands on colder surfaces.

When this moisture lands on windows, the water returns to its liquid form and runs down the window, causing moisture build-up in the area and eventually mould if left untreated.

This can sometimes be dealt with by raising the temperature of your home but this is not always an option for everyone given the current price of heating.

With this, one user took to the popular social media platform TikTok to share one effective way of dealing with dampness and condensation, costing only £3.50.

TikTok tip to get rid of damp and condensation for only £3.50

The TikTok user going by the name of @clairedouglasstyling revealed one easy way of getting rid of dampness and condensation.

In her video, she reveals that she has been using a cheap window insulation kit, telling viewers that her "room felt warmer."

She added: "Less heat loss = saving on bills, no condensation on windows, cheap, easy to fit, can open window."

Here, she showed the camera the clear plastic sheet used for covering the window.

In a previous video, she showed herself putting the sheet up which she taped around her window. She then used a hair dryer to heat the product up so that it looked more natural on the window.

Of the life hack, she said: "As air temp decreases the volume of moisture it can hold decreases (a room at 20c can hold twice the amount of water vapour that a room at 10c can). When the warmer air hits a cold surface it causes condensation.

"Therefore, these kits will help increase the room temp marginally (by reducing heat loss through inefficient windows) and stop the windows attracting condensation but won't eliminate air moisture if your house is poorly heated and/or ventilated - so if you suffer with very bad condensation due to the heating being off a lot use with a dehumidifier if you can.

"In short, these are fantastic value at £3.50 and will deffo help but won't fix all your problems on their own."

These products can be purchased via websites like Amazon.