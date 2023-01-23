As much of the UK is set to face a bout of cold weather in the coming days it is important to ensure you are prepared and your heating is working efficiently.

With frozen pipes and failed heating, both plumbers and heating specialists are extremely busy during the winter.

Toolstation's expert plumbing and heating specialists have revealed what they agree to be the top essential winter jobs for homeowners to ensure you still have a warm and cosy house, and to help you avoid paying for any costly repairs.

Before Winter

Get the boiler serviced.

Make sure you are aware of where the stop cock is in case of any flooding or issues.

Make sure pipes are insulated.

Expert reveals winter checklist for heating your home (Image: PA)

Check the boiler pressure.

Check there are no potential faults or issues with appliances to reduce any risk of leaks.

During Winter

Regularly check boiler pressure.

Use a heating timer to ensure the heating system can run smoothly.

Don’t put any food or household waste down the sink or any other pipes to stop any blockages.

Regularly check the loft to make sure there are no leaks and the area remains insulated.

Keep an eye on all pipes to make sure they are insulated.

Both plumbers and heating specialists see an 85% increase in call-outs during the winter months.

77% of those asked said the most important job before winter weather is to have your boiler serviced so you know it is working well. 64% said that during the winter months, it is important to regularly check the boiler pressure to ensure it is still working as normal.