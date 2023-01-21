The identity of Rubbish on The Masked Singer has been revealed as the ITV contest’s fourth series continues.

Joel McDermott returned to our screens this evening with the popular singing contest which sees 12 celebrities battling it out as the celebrity panel tries to guess which big names are behind the getups.

Several celebrities took to the stage is disguises as the judges and viewers at home guessed who was dressed as a green wheelie bin called Rubbish, a deer named Fawn, Rhino, Pigeon and more.

If you haven't seen the latest series of The Masked Singer yet, look away now because another unmasking has taken place.

Rubbish on The Masked Singer identity revealed

The identity of another celebrity from series four was revealed in the episode.

Scottish snooker player Stephen Hendry was revealed as Rubbish although judges thought there was a different celebrity behind the mask, guessing incorrectly.

Judge Jonathan Ross was the closest as he thought it could be snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan.

When asked why he had gone on the show, Hendry said: “I love the show, I really do. And it’s obviously way out of my comfort zone so I thought why not? Let’s give it a go.”

The Masked Singer continues every weekend on ITV1 and ITVX.