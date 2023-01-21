Gemma Atkinson has announced she is expecting her second child with fiancée Gorka Márquez.

The star announced the happy news on Instagram, revealing that the couple is having a baby boy.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: “Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially “popped.”

“Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year.

“We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she’s adamant he’s going to be called Barbie.”

The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing when Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Marquez with Alexandra Burke in 2017.

In 2019, they had their first child, a baby girl, Mia.

The comments section of Atkinson’s post was filled with congratulations.

Joe Wicks, The Body Coach wrote: “Congratulations”

Fellow Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice also commented his well wishes: “Congratulation !!! The best family and def the best parents.”

Dianne Buswell also wrote: “so excited for you guys congratulations.”