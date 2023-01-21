As January slogs on you may be desperate for your next trip away. The chance of some sun, or maybe to see somewhere different.

However, as the cost of living continues to rise, the thought of a holiday abroad may seem like a far away thought.

But there are bargains to be had, and not all destinations need to break the bank! To help inspire you for your next trip away, here are some of the best city breaks on a budget.

Budget European city breaks

Prague

Prague is well known as a cheap weekend getaway destination with flights often below average and costs very low when you arrive, especially for beer!

Brussels, Belgium (Image: Getty Images)

Brussels

If fries and waffles are your things, then get booking your next holiday to Belgium. Brussels has so much to see and do around the city, and flights are often under £50. Accommodation prices range, but a short browse at apartment rentals and hostels can see you find something for all budgets.

Gdansk

Gdansk is another popular weekend destination. With such gorgeous architecture, there is plenty to keep you occupied. Gdansk is also cheaper than other Polish travel spots such as Krakow and Warsaw.

Berlin

Berlin is one of the cheapest capital cities in Europe and a must-visit! With affordable public transport, food and attractions, Berlin is a great city to visit on a budget.

Porto, Portugal (Image: Getty Images)

Porto

Porto is a great option for a budget weekend away. Enjoy the beautiful scenery, food, drinks and hopefully, some sun!

Lanzarote

Spain has some incredible options for visits on a budget but none are quite as cheap as Lanzarote. Not only are food and drinks cheaper than many other locations in Spain, but you can enjoy a wide range of package deals if you want to stay longer than a weekend. Hotels and travel won’t break the bank either, so if Spain is on your list, head to Lanzarote!

