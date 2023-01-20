Love Island star Dani Dyer has announced that she is pregnant with twins in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The reality TV show contestant revealed the special news on the social media platform on Friday night alongside a cute snap of her son Santiago.

Her little boy, aged 1, was pictured with a black foamboard with a sonogram picture and a message for fans which read:"I am going to be a big brother to twins".

In the Instagram post, the daughter of the EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, wrote: "We have been keeping a little secret...

"Our little TWINS

Dani Dyer is pregnant with twins with partner Jarrod Bowen

"So excited to meet our babies and watch santi be the best big brother.."The biggest surprise of our lives but feeling SO blessed.. our family is getting a lot bigger and we can’t wait."

Fans have rushed to the influencer's comments to share their love and best wishes to her and boyfriend West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen.

With two heart emojis, Kate Ferdinand posted: "Ah! How special! So happy for you, congratulations darling."

Fellow Love Islander Molly Mae wrote: "Omg !!! Amazing. Congratulations"

Another former contestant, Shaughna Phillips, commented: "Omg congratulations my love!!!!! So happy for you."

Comedian Katherine Ryan also shared her congratulations: "Ayayaaaaaye congratulations."