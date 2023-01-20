Fifa 23 players were reporting issues with the game's servers and login on Friday evening.

Gamers were left unable to navigate the website, login and even noted problems with the server connection.

According to Down Detector, issues started on Fifa and EA from 6.08pm with people complaining that the servers were down following the Team of The Year announcement.

Fifa users had earlier been predicting that the 'TOTY' news, due at 6pm, would bring down the servers with one person even making a public poll asking people how long it would take.

Six Iconic footballers who would have earned their place in Team of the Year 💪



The first #TOTY ICONs are now available in #FIFA23. pic.twitter.com/sXgUBLfMtQ — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 20, 2023

Is Fifa and EA down? Users report server connection issues

Players have flooded social media to complain about the reported outage.

One person wrote: "Just got kicked out, servers are down as expected."

A second person chimed in:"Servers are down… You’d expect EA to be prepared…"

A third user added "Big shocker the EA servers are down #FIFA23 biggest scam of a company. Fix your servers. Billion dollar company my a**."

Problems with Fifa and EA were recorded across the UK on Down Detector including London, Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Of the problems reported, 80% related to problems with the server connection while 13% related to the login.

User reports indicate Fifa is having problems since 6:08 PM GMT. https://t.co/M4hpvhpw7s RT if you're also having problems #fifadown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) January 20, 2023

A further 4% of problems were linked to Fifa's website.

According to the heat map, the worst affected area is London.

You can use the heat map on Down Detector to see if you are in one of the worst affected areas via the Down Detector website.

Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

You can visit the Downdetector Methodology to learn more about how it detected problems.

At the time of writing, neither EA or Fifa have confirmed the outage but we will keep this article updated with any developments.