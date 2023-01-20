Friday's episode of Love Island saw the 2023 winter season's first major recoupling and one of the male islanders dumped from the villa.

The show properly kicked off when the Islanders received a text informing them of an impending recoupling later that same evening.

They learned that it was the girls who would be choosing who to couple up with and that the boy not picked would be dumped and forced to leave the South African villa.

Will, who was single already, said of the news: “I’m not even being funny I’m sh*tting it” while Shaq added: “My heart is racing.”

David Salako dumped from Love Island after 2023's first major recoupling

When the Islanders gathered around the fire pit for the results of tonights recoupling, dynamics drastically changed after the shock exit of David Salako.

The results were a toss-up with Tanyel having connections with both Kai and Ron while Tanya was torn between Shaq and David.

New Islander Zara was also a decider as she had to choose between Ron and Tom, two contestants she had her eyes on.

Earlier in the show, Zara was keen to know what Ron's thoughts were, asking him: “Are you still open to getting to know me?”

This came as multiple Islanders fancied their chances with Ron.

Ron later came clean about where his heart lies, telling Lana: “I want to focus all my energy. You’re the whole picture" with the pair getting their relationship back on track.

New Love Island couples after Friday's recoupling

Here are the current couples after Friday's recoupling:

Tanya Manhenga & Shaq Muhammed

Lana Jenkins & Will Young

Anna-May Robey & Kai Fagan

Olivia Hawkins & Haris Namani

Zara Deniz & Tom Clare

Tanyel Revan & Ron Hall

Love Island airs on Sunday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX.