Love Island is back in South Africa to heat up our wintery nights but why doesn't it air on Saturdays?

ITV viewers have been reunited with all the same grafting and gossip that we have come to expect from the hit dating series.

We are just getting to know a new batch of islanders and a new host in Maya Jama as well as finding our bearings in a new villa but the drama has already begun.

As we approach the end of week one, here's why you won't be getting a new episode that spills all the goings-on in the villa tonight.

Maya Jama makes her Aftersun debut on Sunday (ITV/Lifted Entertainment) (Image: Lifted Entertainment/ ITV)

Why isn’t Love Island on tonight?





New episodes of Love Island aren’t aired on Saturdays in order to give the islanders a well-earned break after entertaining us all week.

However, you can watch them daily from Sunday through to Friday, followed by a new episode of Love Island: Aftersun.

How to watch Love Island: Unseen Bits

We might not get a new episode of Love Island on a Saturday but you can still get your villa fix with Unseen Bits.

Comedian Iain Stirling narrates a hilarious episode of never-before-seen content.

The popular narrator will share his favourite clips from a jam-packed first week in the villa.

When is Love Island: Aftersun on TV?





Meet the cast of Winter Love Island 2023 (ITV/Lifted Entertainment) (Image: ITV/ Lifted Entertainment)

The first Aftersun of the series will follow on Sunday with new presenter Maya Jama taking over the debrief show.

Jama will be joined by the co-hosts of the Morning After podcast, Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson and former islander Indiyah Polock.

The panel will also be joined by special guests, 2022 runners-up Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page to give their take on this year's islanders and discuss all the latest villa drama.

Love Island continues on Sunday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV X.