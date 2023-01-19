As BBC's The Apprentice returned to TV screens, viewers across the country were excited to see what week three held in store.

This week saw the teams, which were mixed by Lord Sugar, compete to create cartoons aimed at children aged between two and four.

Team Affinity worked to create a Cartoon called Yogita the Giraffe, a name which caused conflict within the team as some questioned the ability of young children to say the name.

While the other (Team Apex) worked on a more down-to-Earth cartoon about two children called Femi & Fay but viewers were quick to mock the character designs.

However, one teammate defended the quickly produced designs saying: "The main thing is, they have faces."

The teams then had to do some market research when they showed their programme pitches to young children and their parents.

Team Apex was slammed by the mothers for making their cartoon "patronising" and for the lack of hands and shoes on the characters.

The teams had a tougher time when they had to pitch their ideas to controllers over at CBBC with them picking Team Affinity's idea.

READ MORE: BBC Dragons' Den 2023: Peter Jones and contestant clash on show

READ MORE: Channel 4 SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023: New recruits revealed

Viewers react as The Apprentice contestants create children's cartoons

Many took to Twitter to voice their opinions about the cartoons with one user saying: "Man the Apprentice is literally like watching school kids try and complete a group project. Absolutely appalling."

Another user showed a clip of one of the cartoon designs with the caption: "When you question your entire existence."

One said of the team pitches: "That could go down as one of the most cringeworthy pitches in #TheApprentice history."

The Femi & Fay animation was criticised by industry experts as the two characters looked like they were slapping each.

One user said of this: "‘It looks like they are slapping each other’ oh dear god that’s finished me off."

‘It looks like they are slapping each other’ oh dear god that’s finished me off 😂 #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/66eBOWd7lx — 🐈🪴🐀🍄✨Pickle✨🍄🐀🪴🐈 (@FlopsyPickle) January 19, 2023

While another said: "It looks like they're slapping each other", yes, yes it does."

The Apprentice airs every Thursday from 9 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.