After the conclusion of episode three of the BBC's popular The Apprentice, viewers across the UK were eager to see the teams face their next challenge.

As always, Lord Sugar and his close team of advisors put the contestants through their paces to see who would be walking home after week three.

Episode three saw only 15 candidates in the running for the £250,000 investment after Kevin D'Arcy was fired and Shannon Martin opted to leave the show in a SHOCK outcome to week two.

What happened in week three of BBC The Apprentice?





The latest instalment of the show saw the newly mixed-gender teams battle it out as they created a preschool cartoon aimed at two-to-four-year-olds.

Both sides had to pitch their ideas to industry experts with Team Affinity pitching an incomplete character and Team Apex depicting a sketchy storyline.

This week saw Team Apex lose with their Femi and Fay Cartoon and one of their own fired.

Who was fired from BBC The Apprentice in week three?





Gregory Ebbs was fired from week three's episode of The Apprentice after his team's failure when creating and pitching a children's cartoon to industry experts.

Lord Sugar fired Gregory, saying that his decision was with "huge regret."

Ahead of joining the show, the local Liberal Democrat councillor who owns an antique marketplace said his willingness to try different things is one of his “biggest strengths”.

Adding: "I think I’ve got a really clear vision of what I want in the future and that is substantiated from having diverse experience in different fields and my willingness to try things that very few people will do.”

The Apprentice airs every Thursday from 9 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.