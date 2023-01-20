With the cold and wet weather comes one annoying issue that plagues drivers every year.

Condensation, which occurs when warm air collides with cold surfaces, is something that has been a pet peeve of drivers for as long as cars have existed.

However, the car experts over at Leasing Options have revealed a number of ways to get rid of condensation as well as one truly bizarre method.

With all this said, here are the unusual ways to get rid of condensation from your vehicle.

PA - Motor experts have revealed one odd way of stopping condensation in cars (Image: PA)

How to get rid of condensation using this common cosmetic product

One of the strange life hacks recommended by the experts includes using shaving foam to fight against the scourge of wet and misty car windows.

The experts explain that, while seemingly counterintuitive, slathering this product onto your windows can stop warm moisture from landing on these cold surfaces.

Leasing Options say that using shaving foam, rubbing it in with your fingers and wiping it off again can create a film that stops the moisture from being able to land.

What's more, because the foam is so highly aerated, it keeps a film thin enough that it does not leave streaks or marks that might obstruct your view.

Other weird ways to get rid of condensation from your car windows

Here are some other ways to get rid of condensation in your car:

Cat Litter in a pair of tights

Cat litter pellets are designed to absorb moisture, so placing these in a pair of tights can be a great way of catching the moisture before it lands on your windows, according to Leasing Options.

Smear washing-up liquid on your windows

Often used in bathrooms to prevent steamed-up windows, this classic tip involves rubbing washing-up liquid on your car windows using a dry cloth until the surface is dry.

Silica sachets reduce car humidity

Silica sachets commonly found in new pairs of shoes are also designed to absorb moisture from the air.

Researchers at Leasing Options recently found that these handy items can reduce humidity by up to 40%. They can also be dried out and used again.

Tupperware boxes filled with coarse salts

Tupperware boxes filled with coarse salts can be used in cars so long as the boxes are sealed and have small holes pierced in the top of them.

This is commonly used in homes as a way to prevent condensation and damp.