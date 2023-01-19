Just Eat and Greggs have revealed two new deals as Winter Love Island returns.

The popular ITV dating show is back on our screens after three years following a delay due to the Covid pandemic.

In celebration of its return, customers can order two bundle deals exclusively on Just Eat - which proudly sponsors Love Island - from now until March 12.

Here's how you can enjoy a tasty takeaway from £10 as we tune into a winter of grafting and cracking on.

Greggs and Just Eat offer two bundle deals as Winter Love Island returns

Gather around the firepit because Greggs fans have a big choice to make between the 'Bombshell Bundle Deal' and the 'Casa Amor To Share Deal'.

Greggs' Bombshell Bundle Deal on Just Eat

From £10, you can indulge on four tasty bakes of your choice as you take in all the latest villa gossip.

Described as a match made in heaven, the bundle features four filled doughnuts and any two cold drinks.

However, if that's not your 'type on paper', you can switch your doughnuts for a delicious hot sweet treat including Hot Milk Chocolate Cookies or Hot Yum Yums with a yummy dipping sauce.

Greggs' Casa Amor To Share Deal on Just Eat

Customers can snack on a steaming six-slice pizza sharing box from just £12.

The bumper deal also comes with four filled doughnuts and two cold drinks.

Just like the bombshell bundle, you can swap your doughnuts for Hot Yum Yums or Hot Milk Chocolate Cookies.

But whichever option you decide on, this bundle deal is available for only £12.

You can get your hands on one of the fresh new Greggs deals on Just Eat from today and order straight them to your front door.