Line of Duty star Vicky McClure has accused the Government of "failing" people with dementia and called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to make it a "priority".

She added that patients are left “struggling and alone” after diagnosis and more support was also needed for social care workers.

McClure is to hand in a letter to Downing Street urging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak not to let dementia fall off the political agenda.

The letter, which has also been signed by 36,000 members of the public, calls on the Government to deliver on Conservative Party commitments on dementia.

Alzheimer’s Society said that it was concerned that the promises were “falling by the wayside”.

McClure, who co-founded the Our Dementia Choir and is an Alzheimer’s Society ambassador, said: “Government is failing people with dementia.

Vicky McClure is an Alzheimer's Society ambassador (Image: Alzheimer's Society/PA)

“I’ve seen this first-hand with members of my Our Dementia Choir who are left struggling and alone after a diagnosis, unsure where to get the support they so desperately need.

“Social care workers that they depend on are often utterly broken and exhausted, trying to provide care while being over-stretched, under-paid, and under-trained.

“Those who care for people with dementia need to be supported; not neglected during a deep workforce crisis.

“People living with dementia and their carers must get the basic care and support they need to live fulfilled lives – things like breaks for carers, music therapy, and support groups.

“We’ve heard lots of ambitious words from Government about dementia, but words need to become action. Rishi Sunak must make dementia a priority.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “We want a society where every person with dementia, their families and carers, receive high quality, compassionate care, from diagnosis through to end of life.

“We invested £17 million in tackling dementia waiting lists and increasing diagnosis rates last year and we have committed to double the funding for dementia research to £160 million a year by 2024/25.

“We are making up to £7.5 billion over the next two years available to support adult social care and discharge – the biggest funding increase in history – and are promoting careers in care through our annual domestic recruitment campaign and by investing £15 million to increase international recruitment of carers.”