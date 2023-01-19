A YouTuber has claimed responsibility for a prank played on BBC’s Match Of The Day on Tuesday (January 17) night when ‘sex noises’ were played over presenter Gary Lineker.

In a Twitter post after the game began, Gary Lineker explained the origin of the noises with a snap of a taped-up mobile phone.

The presenter said: "Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing.”

As the noises began, the commentator was seen smirking between laughs and said: "It's toasty in the studio.

"It's a bit naughty as well.

"I think it's someone's setting something off on someone's phone."

Yes, it was me that pranked the BBC Match of the Day with the sex Phone :) The video coming soon!!!! @BMWJARVO best prankster ever!!!! pic.twitter.com/0kVE1jlvAI — Jarvo69 (Daniel Jarvis) (@BMWjarvo) January 17, 2023

YouTuber admits to prank on BBC Match Of The Day

In a Twitter post, YouTuber Daniel Jarvis admitted he was behind the prank, posting a video of the antics as he casually strolls through the Molineux Stadium.

In the tweet, he wrote: “Yes, it was me that pranked the BBC Match of the Day with the sex Phone :) The video coming soon!!!!”

The YouTuber told The Sun: “TV crews don’t dress particularly smartly so I fitted right in. There were about four staff working in the studio. We tried not to speak to them much, just saying ‘How are you?’

“Our plan was to strap it under a chair or the table, but they might’ve got suspicious if we started moving stuff around.

“So we strapped it to the top of the wall and because of the colour, no one could see it. We had a cheers with the beers afterwards then it was a waiting game, hoping no one had found the phone.”

He added: “Staff didn’t say anything. I was tempted to jump in the home changing room ice bath but didn’t have a towel. I also used the toilet in the away dressing room, which is terrible — it’s like a PE changing room from the ’90s. After we planted the phone, we had a beer and got out.”

BBC issues apology for ‘sex noises’ on Match Of The Day

The BBC issued an apology for the incident the following day.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened.”