Love Island us back on our screens to heat up our winter but where is the South African villa?

The ITV dating show has returned for the second instalment of its winter spin-off in South Africa after the series was delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

New host Maya Jama has welcomed a new batch of singles into the sun-soaked home, fully kitted with a pool, gym and even a treehouse.

As we prepare for a winter of the same muggy behaviour and jaw-dropping twists, here's where the new villa is located and everything you need to know.

Love Island returned to South Africa for the winter series after three years. ( Lifted Entertainment/ITV) (Image: Lifted Entertainment/ ITV)

Where is the new Winter Love Island villa?





Once again, the Winter Love Island villa is located in South Africa.

Although the first winter series in 2020 was filmed at a luxury spot in Cape Town, filming has moved for 2023.

This year, the winter spin-off is being shot at a stunning property in Franschhoek in the Cape Winelands, the Ludus Magnus estate, according to The Times.

The new villa features no shortage of secluded spots to sneak kisses including a gorgeous rooftop terrace and a romantic treehouse overlooking the stunning landscape.

The classic beach hut, gym and pool have also been upgraded for the new series.

The region is no stranger to luxury hotels and lush vineyards making it the perfect spot for the romantic series.

In comparison, the summer series is filmed in Mallorca in the Balearic Islands in Spain.

Love Island continues at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV X.