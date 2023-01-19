With Channel 4's popular SAS: Who Dares Wins set to return later this month, many will be eager to see who has been recruited to undergo the gruelling training of the Special Air Service.

The show sees some unlikely people take on near-impossible challenges to see if they can win the quasi-military training programme.

The new series will take place in North Vietnam and will see the contestants put through their paces by Mark "Billy" Billingham (who has taken over as chief instructor) and his team which includes Jason "Foxy" Fox, Rudy Reyes and the newest edition Chris Oliver.

With the show set to return in 2023, here is when the TV show is on and the contestants for the 2023 series.

The first episode of the new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins will air on Monday, January 23 at 9 pm and will continue airing every Monday on Channel 4 thereafter.

Meet the new recruits for SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023

Here are the contestants who think they're made of the right stuff to win this year's show:

Amelia

Amelia is a software account executive from London who used to compete in swimming competitions, which left her with confidence issues.

She decided to take part in the show to prove her "inner narrative" wrong, show herself that she can do anything and to close the door on her "past demons."

Grant

This contestant has a diverse employment history, having been a fitness instructor and worked in hospitality before ending up in waste disposal.

The Edinbugh-based man said he had found himself in a "cycle of shame" after being diagnosed with ADHD late in life.

He hopes he can overcome his difficulties on Who Dares Wins.

Joshua

Joshua is a professional Boxer from east London who became involved in crime before discovering boxing aged 16.

The 24-year-old hopes to get a "fresh outlook on life" from the programme.

Hilary

Personal trainer Hilary from London grew up in a traditionally Columbian family and competed in athletics from a young age before moving into bodybuilding and white-collar boxing.

She is now a single mother to a two-year-old daughter and hopes the show will help her find a "bigger and better me."

Becky

Becky from Essex joined the SAS course after her two-year-old daughter died of a brain tumour three weeks after being diagnosed.

She applied for the show after watching the last series while in covid isolation and wants to prove she can "stick at it."

Stevie

This professional wrestler from Wales, who goes by the stage name Steve Starr, has competed in the sport for 14 years.

He recently acted as a stuntman in a Marvel film and wants to take himself out of his comfort zone.

Faye

Faye had a tough start in life after she was taken into care at the age of nine, moving between 50 different emergency placements in just two years.

After leaving care, she trained to be an engineer and now works as a director of operations but said she still wants to test her resilience.

Rosie

This IT cyber security account manager from Basingstoke is a European jiu-jitsu champion with multiple titles.

Rosie hopes to overcome her fear of water and raise awareness for female jiu-jitsu.

Daniel

Daniel trained as a ballet dancer at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow and is now a member of the Lithuanian National Ballet.

He hopes the show will give him more confidence as he considers a career move.

Danica

This yoga teacher and health wellness coach from London says she likes to challenge herself "mentally, physically and emotionally."

Zachariah

A head chef from north Devon, Zachariah has admitted he can be outspoken and demanding but that he is also afraid of heights, snakes and clowns.

He joined the training programme as he wants to “conquer his inner demons and unlock my full potential”.

Aliyah

Aliyah is a social media influencer from southeast London with 175,000 subscribers on YouTube.

She recently experienced two miscarriages and wants to raise awareness around the issue.

Pete

Pete is a firefighter from the East Midlands in recovery after steroid abuse which he started when he was young.

He wanted to join the show to put himself around other “high-functioning people” in the hope that he would “listen and learn” from them.

Ross

Ross, 41, was home-schooled and grew up in a traveller community, leading him to face a lot of hatred from those outside the traveller community.

He is now a security manager and former firefighter and said he wanted to confront his uncertainty in his own abilities.

Scott

Zimbabwean-born Scott is a 35-year-old who moved to the UK to study.

He is now a hedge fund trader, who also does work for a charity to promote diversity, and said he joined the show as he believes he only grows when he goes through “difficult mental and physical experiences”.

Jordan

Jordan from Newcastle was also raised in the travelling community but was initially ostracised by some after coming out as gay as a teenager.

The professional boxer and trainer said she always wanted to compete on the show and now feels prepared to do so.

Jamie

A model from Worcestershire, Jamie is also the captain for England and Great Britain's deaf football teams.

Born profoundly death, he wants to prove that he and those like him can compete alongside others.

Levi

An HGV lorry driver from London, Levi was left heartbroken after his brother died of a brain haemorrhage in 2013.

He was rejected by the paratroopers for having a tattoo on his face in memory of his brother and now wants to compete to prove he has what it takes to be in the military.

Anne

Anne is a horse riding coach and farmer's wife who says that her role means she is always providing for others and forgetting about herself.

She hopes the TV show will be an opportunity for her to “push my own boundaries and to test my own self-doubt”.

Charlotte

Charlotte from Leeds owns a nutrition consultancy form and helps elite athletes perform at their best.

She says that the show will be right up her street as she loves rolling around in the mud and adrenaline-fuelled activities.