To celebrate National Popcorn Day (yep, it’s a real thing) Showcase Cinemas is giving away free portions of the popular movie snack.

Whether you like sweet or salty, you can pick up a small portion of the snack on Thursday, January 19 for free.

How to get free popcorn from Showcase Cinemas?





To claim the complimentary snack, guests will need to be an Insider members and have a ticket for a film showing on January 19.

Anyone who isn’t currently a member can join for free via the Showcase Cinemas website.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “Popcorn and the big screen go hand in hand, so we wanted to celebrate National Popcorn Day by treating our loyal Insider members to a free portion of everyone’s favourite cinema snack.

“There’s loads of great films out at the moment, from the creepy horror release M3GAN to the latest Avatar instalment, Avatar: The Way Of Water, and the Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, so there really is something for everyone!”

Not only do Insider members get their free portion of popcorn, but they can also claim impressive benefits throughout the rest of 2023, including 10% rewards on tickets, snacks and drinks, discounted admission after 7pm Sunday and all day Monday and Tuesday, plus members-only advance screenings.