It seems as if the weekly food shop is becoming more expensive week after week.

An increase in everyday items to the cost of living crisis makes it harder for a lot of families to afford essential items.

Although many supermarkets do offer exclusive deals and discounts using their reward schemes, there is a way to save big at some of the UK's biggest chains.

Using the money-saving app Shopmium, you'll never have to pay full price again when you spend at brands like Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons and plenty more.

Find out what Shopmium is and how you can use it to save big.

What is Shopmium?

Self-described as an app that can get you "exclusive discounts and offers on your everyday purchases whether you shop in your local grocery store or online", Shopmium has become popular among saving experts.

The free app lets you browse their offers and buy your items as you normally would but you get the chance of discounts and cash back.

Plus, you even get a free sign-up welcome gift with the offerings of exclusive products such as tea, beer, coffee, ice cream and more.

READ MORE: What's the cheapest and best supermarket to get a meal deal?

With an average saving of £150 per week, Shopmium offers discounts on more than 2,500 brands and products with new deals added every week.

The app even offers cashback which can be processed in just 48 hours.

You can download Shopmium for free via the website.

Your Money Matters

Your Money Matters is a campaign launched by us and our sister titles across Newsquest to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living.

This year has seen a whole host of household price increases — from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices — costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year.

We’re making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost-of-living crisis is having on our readers.

The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch.

Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.