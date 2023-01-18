The BBC has issued an apology after coverage of the Liverpool v Wolves match was interrupted by 'sex noises'.

In a Twitter post after the game began, Gary Lineker explained the origin of the noises with a snap of a taped-up mobile phone.

The presenter said: "Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing.”

As the noises began, the commentator was seen smirking between laughs and said: "It's toasty in the studio.

"It's a bit naughty as well.

"I think it's someone's setting something off on someone's phone."

Following the incident, a BBC spokesperson said: “We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened.”

Viewers were quick to rush to social media to call out the mishap, one person wrote: "BBC ONE Sex Noise, who's getting the sack?"

A second person chimed in: "naaaaaa who’s trolling bbc by blasting that sex noise at the liverpool wolves game hahahahaha i’m howling."

A third user added: "What is going on!? First the sex noises on BBC One and then the lights out What a bizarre start to a football game…"

Another user wrote: "Until you commented on it, the entire country would have been having rather tense household discussions about why this noise was coming from their own TV. Everyone can relax now."