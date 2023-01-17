Barclays has today (January 17) announced plans to shut down 15 more bank branches this year.

The closures come after 11 sites are already set for closure across 2023, making the bank's total closing branches reach 26.

The 15 newly announced banks will be closed in April 2023, with the branches closing across the country.

Barclay card customers that are concerned about the closure announcements are being told they can still have options if they need in-person support.

The bank announced they will offer a support van and pop-up banks where you can get help and advice.

The dates of the pop-up van are available via the Barclays website.

Customers can all access certain facilities at Post Office branches including cash and cheque deposits as well as checking their balance and withdrawing cash.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “Our customers’ behaviour has changed significantly in recent years, with the majority choosing online banking. As we adapt, we are closing less well used branches whilst investing in brilliant customer service and digital technology.

“We are maintaining our community presence with alternative options for customers who still require in-person support. This includes our network of Barclays Local sites in libraries and community centres, bank pods and mobile vans, our cashback without purchase service, Shared Banking Hubs and everyday banking at the Post Office.”

Full list of Barclays banks closing in 2023