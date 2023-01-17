Barclays has today (January 17) announced plans to shut down 15 more bank branches this year.
The closures come after 11 sites are already set for closure across 2023, making the bank's total closing branches reach 26.
The 15 newly announced banks will be closed in April 2023, with the branches closing across the country.
Barclay card customers that are concerned about the closure announcements are being told they can still have options if they need in-person support.
The bank announced they will offer a support van and pop-up banks where you can get help and advice.
The dates of the pop-up van are available via the Barclays website.
Customers can all access certain facilities at Post Office branches including cash and cheque deposits as well as checking their balance and withdrawing cash.
A Barclays spokesperson said: “Our customers’ behaviour has changed significantly in recent years, with the majority choosing online banking. As we adapt, we are closing less well used branches whilst investing in brilliant customer service and digital technology.
“We are maintaining our community presence with alternative options for customers who still require in-person support. This includes our network of Barclays Local sites in libraries and community centres, bank pods and mobile vans, our cashback without purchase service, Shared Banking Hubs and everyday banking at the Post Office.”
Full list of Barclays banks closing in 2023
- Guiseley (45 Oxford Road LS20 8AE) - April 12, 2023
- Hunstanton (42 High Street PE36 5AQ) - April 12, 2023
- London (260 Walworth Road SE17 1JF) - April 13, 2023
- Bargoed (1 Hanbury Road CF81 8XA) - April 14, 2023
- Barnoldswick (5 Church Street BB18 5UR) - April 14, 2023
- Flitwick (3 Station Road MK45 1JS) - April 14, 2023
- Macclesfield (10 Market Place SK10 1HA) - April 14, 2023
- Milton Keynes (8/10 High Street, Woburn Sands MK17 8RN) - April 18, 2023
- Shenfield (93-95 Hutton Road CM15 8JE) - April 19, 2023
- London (104/108 Tower Bridge Road SE1 3NG) - April 19, 2023
- London (304 Green Street E7 8LG) - April 20, 2023
- Bishop Auckland (55 Front Street, Stanhope DL13 2TU) - April 21, 2023
- Warley (70 Birmingham Road, Rowley Regis B65 9BA) - April 21, 2023
- Keswick (Market Square CA12 5BE) - April 21, 2023
- Leeds (390 Harrogate Road LS17 6PY) - April 21, 2023
- Amersham (4 Sycamore Road HP6 5DT) - January 3, 2023
- Ellesmere Port (100 Whitby Road CH65 0AD) - February 3, 2023
- Liskeard (The Parade PL14 6AR) - February 3, 2023
- Weymouth (2B St Mary Street DT4 8PB) - March 3, 2023
- Dagenham (227/231 Heathway RM9 5AN) - March 3, 2023
- Bridlington (6 Manor Street YO15 2RU) - June 3, 2023
- Swansea (16 Newton Road, Mumbles SA3 4AU) - July 3, 2023
- Sleaford (21 Market Place NG34 7SS) - August 3, 2023
- Torquay (39/40 Fleet Street TQ2 5DL) - August 3, 2023
- Sittingbourne (85 High Street ME10 4AW) - August 3, 2023
- Birmingham (161 High Street, Kings Heath B14 7LA) - October 3, 2023
