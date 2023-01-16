Winter Love Island is back to heat up our chilly nights in the UK and here's everything you need to know.

The ITV dating show returns for its ninth season (and second Winter series) on January 16 and we are thrilled to return to the world of grafting by the firepit, bombshells and dramatic recouplings.

It is the second instalment of its winter spin-off in South Africa after the series was delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

What time is Love Island on TV?





Love Island returns for its new winter series on Monday, January 16.

The new season will air at 9 pm on ITV 2 and will also be available on ITV X.

Fans can catch the first episode after the film Legally Blonde and it will air until 10.35 pm before Family Guy.

Does Love Island air on Saturdays?





Similar to the show's format over previous years, a new episode of Love Island does not air on Saturdays.

However, you can tune in ( or catch up) with Love Island: Unseen Bits for even more villa content.

The unseen bits spin-off features exclusive content from that week in the villa that didn't make it into the main show in order to give the islanders a day off from filming.

When did Love Island start?





The current incarnation of Love Island began on June 7 2015.

However, the original show - Celebrity Love Island - which was not particularly successful, aired in the summer of 2005 when Jayne Middlemiss and Fran Cosgrave won the contest.

The late Caroline Flack began presenting the ITV dating show in 2015 and it became the most-watched on the channel.

Who is new host Maya Jama?





TV presenter and DJ Maya Jama was confirmed as the new host of Love Island in October 2022.

The 28-year-old will replace former host Laura Whitmore who stood down from the role after three years in August last year.

Speaking to ITV about her new role, Jama said:" It feels amazing, it’s really, really exciting. It’s been a weird feeling because you find out and then it’s the wait and the build up. I just can’t wait for it to start. I’m counting down the seconds and the days to get to South Africa."

Viewers may recognise her as the co-presenter of BBC One's Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer alongside Peter Crouch and Alex Horne.

Jama is also the presenter of the BBC Three competition Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star.

After moving from Bristol to London aged 16 to pursue broadcasting, she became the host of MTV's The Wrap Up, before moving on to host MTV Essentials and MTV News.

Beyond TV, Maya has worked on fashion collections with PrettyLittleThing and JD Sports and has also modelled for brands such as Adidas and Maybelline.

She also dated rapper Stormzy from 2015 - 2019 with the pair recently rumoured to have got back together - a rumour Jama's team denies.

Jama was also engaged to basketball star Ben Simmonds but sadly the pair called it off in September 2022 following their conflicting schedules.

When is Love Island: Aftersun on TV?





The Aftersun spin-off returns on Sunday, January 22 for the first time this series with Maya Jama as the new host.

The talk show will feature Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson and ex-islander Indiyah Polack as well as last year's runners up Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page.

Love Island: Aftersun airs on Sunday, January 22 at 10 pm on ITV 2 and ITV X.

Meet the Love Island 2023 cast

Meet the Winter Love Island 2023 contestants (Lifted Entertainment/ITV) (Image: Lifted Entertainment/ ITV)

Here are the ten initial Love Island contestants confirmed by ITV ahead of the 2023 Winter series.

Anna-May Robey

Haris Namani

Kai Fagan

Lana Jenkins

Olivia Hawkins

Ron Hall

Shaq Muhammad

Tanya Manhenga

Tanyel Revan

Will Young

They will be joined by either bombshells Ellie Spence or Tom Clare at the end of the first episode.

In the first major twist of the series, the public got the chance to vote for the bombshell that they wanted to see enter the villa.

Read more about this year's cast of islanders in our rundown here.

What has Love Island changed this year?





Love Island has given the show a shake up for its return to South Africa.

ITV announced a series of changes to the rules last month that it hopes will ensure islanders are fully supported throughout the show.

Extended measures have been introduced to protect both the Islanders and their families from the adverse effects of social media which have seen past islanders become the target of online attacks, hate and even death threats.

Participants will be asked to pause handles and accounts on their social media platforms for the duration of their time on the show.

Islanders’ accounts will remain dormant while they are in the Villa, so that nothing is published on their behalf.

The Love Island villa has also been given a makeover with plenty of secluded spots to sneak kisses like the gorgeous rooftop terrace and luxurious lounge chairs by the pool.

The villa's highly sought-after hideaway spot - where loved-up couples can get some alone time - has been given an upgrade in bright blue and pink with a matching neon 'Get Sexy' sign.

Elsewhere, the islanders can escape to their very own tree house with glorious views of the mountains and picturesque South African scenery.

Take a look inside the new Love Island villa here.

Love Island returns at 9 pm on Monday, January 16 on ITV 2 and ITV X.