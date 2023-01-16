Love Island's new host, Maya Jama is kicking things off in an epic style in the brand new series of the popular dating show.

Jama took over hosting duties from former host Laura Whitmore who announced her departure following the final of the summer Love Island series.

But now as the 28-year-old presenter takes over, she teases her grand entrance in a first look at the latest series.

Stylish as ever, Jama catches a plush helicopter as the pilot announces: "Maya Jama on board.”

Landing at the new villa, Maya heads into the new villa saying: "It’s a new year, in a brand new Villa, it's a stunning location ready for some sexy singles looking for love, all we need now are some Islanders.”

Greeting the hopeful boys, Maya says: "Hello boys, you alright, shall we have a little chat?”

As the boys await the arrival of the girls, anticipation grows with questions of who will couple up with whom? Will it be love at first sight for any of the singletons?

ITV viewers are set for a winter of the same muggy behaviour and jaw-dropping twists that we've come to expect from the reality dating show.

The first look at the iconic villa - which boasts stunning decor, a giant swimming pool and the iconic firepit - follows the official announcement of this year's cast.

The lineup includes a James Bond actress and Ring girl, a TV salesman, an airport security officer and a farmer among this year's singletons.

The new contestants will date and dump each other in paradise with a fully kitted-out villa.

There is no shortage of secluded spots to sneak kisses with a gorgeous rooftop terrace, luxurious lounge chairs by the pool and a plush beach hut to spill all the villa's secrets.

The villa's highly sought-after hideaway spot - where loved-up couples can get some alone time - has been given an upgrade in bright blue and pink with a matching neon 'Get Sexy' sign.

Elsewhere, the islanders can escape to their very own tree house with glorious views of the mountains and picturesque South African scenery.

The iconic villa's most recognisable features include the gym, girls' dressing room and Dog House which have all been given a spruce up in time for the new arrivals.

It comes as the new series faces a massive shake-up in its rules, ensuring the islanders are fully supported throughout the show.

Extended measures have been introduced to protect both the islanders and their families from the adverse effects of social media which have seen past islanders become the target of online attacks, hate and even death threats.

The show's participants will be asked to pause handles and accounts on their social media platforms for the duration of their time on the show.

Islanders’ accounts will remain dormant while they are in the Villa, so that nothing is published on their behalf.

Love Island returns on Monday, January 16 at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV X.