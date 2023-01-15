A seven-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting outside a church in London caused her and several others to sustain injuries.

The incident, which is suspected to be a drive-by shooting, happened outside a church in Euston yesterday and saw another girl and four women injured.

The other injured girl, who is 12 years old, was discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment for a minor leg injury.

PA - A 21-year-old is also in hospital but her condition is not life-threatening (Image: PA)

The Metropolitan Police said its officers were called out to the scene at St Aloysius Roman Catholic Church at around 1:30 yesterday afternoon.

Four women aged 21, 41, 48, and 54 were also reported to be in the hospital with the 48-year-old's injured said to be life-changing.

Witnesses to the attack said that a service was being held at the church on Phoenix Street for a woman who recently died from leukaemia before the gunman opened fire on mourners.

One resident, who lives near the church, said: "I heard the gunshots.

“I was having a quiet day on my balcony and I heard this almighty bang and I thought this was not normal, and the next minute everyone was screaming and shouting.

“We have a food bank there and everyone was running off. Neighbours came in and said there has been a shooting. What a terrible thing.”

Ms Sanchez, who the funeral was originally for, suffered from leukaemia but sadly died after a three-year battle with the disease less than a month after her mother's passing.

Father Trood, who was carrying out the requiem mass, said: “I was inside the church. I heard the bang and people ran back into the church. They knew something had happened outside.

“They were very scared, people sheltered in the church until the police said they can leave but some of them were so scared they had to wait a while to get their confidence back up to go outside.

“But I was in the church the whole time so I didn’t actually see what had happened.”

PA - The service was being held for a mother and daughter (Image: PA)

Another witness commented that the victims were “lucky to get an ambulance” given the current challenges facing the NHS, adding: “I heard screaming going on but that is not unusual for around here. I heard shouting and I came out and saw the police and ambulances.

“It was probably a revenge thing, around here there is a lot of crime. It’s just getting worse, a lot of drug abuse. On this estate, we have gangs hanging around on different corners.

“They must have caught the car on CCTV, round here it would got stuck in traffic.”

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Ed Wells said that no arrests have been made as of yet and appealed for those with information to contact police.

Adding: “Any shooting incident is unacceptable, but for multiple people, including two children, to be injured in a shooting in the middle of a Saturday afternoon is shocking.

“Our thoughts are with all the victims, but in particular with the seven-year-old girl who is in a life threatening condition and with her family.

“An investigation into this dreadful attack is already well under way involving local officers and specialist detectives.

“I can assure the communities of Camden and beyond that we will do everything we possibly can to identify and bring to justice those who were responsible.

“Local residents can expect to see an increased visible police presence in the area through the weekend and into the days ahead as we progress this investigation.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward, either to the police or anonymously, to Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information about the attack should call 101, giving the reference 3357/14JAN.