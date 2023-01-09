The kitchen can get very messy very quickly and sometimes it can be hard to stay on top of it and keep it clean.

The microwave is just one appliance that often needs a quick clean but can be overlooked.

But now a cleaning fan has shared a genius hack that gets the microwave clean in just under 30 seconds and it will cost you just 40p.

The top tip was shared on Mrs Hinch's cleaning tips Facebook group which lets cleaning fans share their hacks and tricks to get your home sparkling clean.

Posted on Boxing Day, the tip encourages users to try the method of cleaning the microwave with just a lemon and a tub of water.

As a group member wrote that all you need to do is "Heat up water with lemon juice and let the steam start the process then wipe clean. Easy."

Although it might not be new to some, this hack could cut your cleaning time in half.

Another user also suggested that you should use just half of a lemon in the water saying: "Put half a lemon inside on the glass and turn for 30 seconds. Then wipe with a kitchen towel."

The lemon will clean the microwave through the steam created which helps move the grime inside the machine.

