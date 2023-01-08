British Airways has revealed its first new uniform for staff members in nearly 20 years.

Female cabin crew will now be able to wear jumpsuits in what British Airways has called “an airline first”.

A tunic and hijab option has also been made available for them to wear.

British fashion designer and tailor Ozwald Boateng created the collection which was five years in the making and suffered repeated delays including the coronavirus pandemic.

Eventually, 30,000 British Airways employees will wear the new uniform (Image: British Airways/PA)

British Airways introduces new uniform options for staff

A tailored three-piece suit has been created for men while women who do not wish to wear a jumpsuit have dress, skirt and trouser options.

The airline has decided not to give male pilots or crew the option to wear skirts, in contrast with rival airline Virgin Atlantic’s gender-neutral uniform policy.

British Airways said the collection features an airwave pattern inspired by the movement of air over an aircraft wing.

The jacquard fabric used in tailored garments features a variation of the carrier’s speedmarque logo.

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said: “Our uniform is an iconic representation of our brand, something that will carry us into our future, representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers.

“From the very start this has been about our people. We wanted to create a uniform collection that our people are proud to wear and with the help of over 1,500 colleagues, we are confident that we have delivered this.”

More than 1,500 employees were involved in the development of the new uniform using workshops and trials.

Secret tests saw cabin and flight crew uniforms used on cargo flights across Europe, while engineers wore the new garments while maintaining aircraft out of sight at Manchester and Cotswold Airports.

Engineers and ground handlers will be introduced to the new collection from this spring while cabin crew, pilots and check-in staff will make the switch in the summer.

Eventually, 30,000 British Airways employees will wear the airline’s new collection.

Cabin crew member Emma Carey, who participated in the trials, said: “It’s been a real honour and responsibility to help test the new uniform and put it through its paces at 35,000 feet to make sure it’s fit for purpose, with thousands of my colleagues counting on me.

“It was great to see that adjustments were made after our feedback. The pockets on the apron, for example, were widened after the trial so we had more room for everything we need during meal services on board.

“I can’t wait for our customers to see the new collection.”

Other feedback which led to amendments includes engineers wanting easy access tool pockets, and ground handlers requesting gloves with fabric which allows them to use touch-screen devices in cold weather without having to take them off.

The current British Airways uniform was designed by Julien MacDonald and launched in 2004.