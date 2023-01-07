Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win returned to our screens tonight (January 7) and viewers saw two celebrities finish their stint on the show while a female Geordie duo also took on the Limitless Ladder.

Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan returned to finish their run on the gameshow after running out of time in the Christmas special of the show that aired on December 25.

The pair lost out on the amount of money they had banked but both earned £1,000 for each of their charities.

Geordie best friends Helen and Kelly began their journey on the show and after answering their first question correctly, they banked £2,500.

While their next few questions were not answered correctly, they continued to climb the Limitless Ladder.

Then came another exact answer, meaning the total in the bank reached £50,000.

It wasn’t long until the women reached a total of £100,000 in the bank with yet more exact answers achieved.

After more questions, reaching £1 million on the ladder but not banking it, the pair eventually decided to cash out, taking home a huge £100,000.

What is Limitless Win and how do you play?





Limitless Win sees contestants attempt to correctly answer questions and if successful, they’ll have the opportunity to win a cash prize.

Unlike any other quiz show, how much the contestants can win is an unknown figure because they will be playing for an unlimited jackpot.

As the show launched in 2022, Ant and Dec shared a video on Twitter that explains how Limitless Win works.

Limitless Win continues on Saturdays on ITV1.