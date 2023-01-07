When you have been away on holiday or for a short break, it’s likely that you’ve been worried about leaving something behind in the place where you stayed.

Travelodge has revealed some of the interesting things visitors have left behind in its 582 hotels over the last 12 months.

Millions of people stay in Travelodge hotels across the UK every year so it’s no surprise that some things find their way to the hotel chain’s Lost & Found offices.

Travelodge has revealed some of the items that were found in its hotels across the UK, let’s take a look.

Travelodge guests left a variety of bizarre items in hotels in 2022 (Image: Travelodge)

Things left behind in Travelodge hotels in 2022

The 2022 lost and found inventory report revealed a high volume of royal and patriotic memorabilia being left behind at Travelodge hotels, especially across the group’s London, Edinburgh and Cardiff hotels.

There were enough Union Jack flags left at hotels to run across the breadth of London.

One guest who stayed at Luton Airport Travelodge had to make a return journey from Jersey to collect her prized album documenting the life of Queen Elizabeth II from princess to Queen in photographs.

The customer’s grandmother had started the album in 1947 and it had been passed down through the generations to continue the life story.

Another customer staying at Windsor Travelodge booked an extra room to store his oil painting of Queen Elizabeth II and then forgot to take the painting when he left and had to arrange for a courier from York to collect it.

It doesn’t stop there though as a replica of Queen Elizabeth’s state imperial crown was found in room 40 of the Kings Cross Travelodge where it was sat on a cushion in the middle of the Travelodge Dreamer Bed.

The customer, a French jeweller, was in such a rush to catch his Eurostar train to Paris, that he forgot his crown.

Manchester Piccadilly Travelodge (Image: Travelodge)

During the last 12 months, Travelodge hotel staff have seen an increasing amount of wedding items and gifts being left behind at Travelodge hotels including a Liverpool Football Club-themed wedding cake.

The hotel team at Liverpool Central Strand Travelodge received plenty of cheers when they crossed the city to save a bride’s day, when the Best Man forgot to take the five-tier cake to the wedding reception.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman, said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 580 UK Travelodge hotels, including our five hotels in Warrington, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind.

“During 2022, this included a commercial lease for a Greek takeaway, a signed Wolves rugby shirt and a case of Laurent Perrier La Cuvee Champagne.

“Interestingly the 2022 lost and found audit also revealed that we are a nation striving for a healthy lifestyle as we have seen a significant rise in smart watches being left behind in our Travelodge hotels during the last 12 months.

A Travelodge SuperRoom (Image: Travelodge)

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

Some of the bizarre items left at Travelodge’s 580 UK hotels in 2022

Here’s a list of some of the other bizarre items left behind and found at Travelodge hotels.

A portfolio of tattoo artwork by a famous New York tattoo artist - Gatwick Airport Travelodge

A box of 500 National Lottery scratchcard wedding favours - Newcastle Central Travelodge

Keys to a Sunseeker Hawk 38 Power Boat - Torquay Travelodge

A Hóng Bāo (Chinese wedding envelope) containing 10,000 Chinese Yuan - Hull Central Travelodge

A life-size cut-out of Jürgen Klopp - Liverpool Exchange Street Travelodge

A pair of Segways decorated in roses - Derby Cricket Ground Travelodge

A Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee doll - London Central Waterloo Travelodge

A sleigh full of Christmas presents - Aberdeen Travelodge

A 5ft Chinese temple birdhouse - Bournemouth Travelodge

An Oxygen Tank - Manchester Upper Brook Street Travelodge

A barristers wig and gown - London Central Covent Garden Travelodge

A suitcase full of Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee memorabilia - Watford Travelodge

A large Longwu Chinese dragon - Manchester Piccadilly Travelodge

Top 10 most popular items left in Travelodge hotels across the UK in 2022

Chargers for mobile phones and electronic devices such as laptops

Mobile phones, tablets and Kindles

Smart watches

Business papers/notepads/presentations

Books

Teddy bears

Toiletry bags with contents

Jewellery and clothing

Toys

Gifts/presents

The items that are not claimed within three months of being found at Travelodge hotels are donated to the local British Heart Foundation Charity Shops, Travelodge’s nominated charity partner.