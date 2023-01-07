Limitless Win and everyone's favourite dynamic duo Ant and Dec are back at the helm.

Fresh of the 20th series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and a triumphant return to Australia, the popular presenters are back on our screens.

Ant & Dec Limitless Win, which sees contestants compete for the world's first unlimited jackpot, has returned for a second series.

Here's everything you need to know about the 21-times winners of the NTA's TV presenter award.

Ant & Dec Limitless Win is the first gameshow in the world with an unlimited jackpot (PA)

How old are Ant and Dec?





Anthony "Ant" McPartlin is 46 years old and was born on November 18 1975 in Newcastle Upon Tyne.

Declan "Dec" Donnelly was born on September 25 1975 which makes him 47 years old.

He was also born in Newcastle Upon Tyne.

How tall are Ant and Dec?





Ant is 1.7 metres tall which in feet makes him 5ft 7 inches.

Meanwhile, Dec is 1.68m tall which would make him 5ft 5 inches.

Are Ant and Dec related?





Yes, they are distant cousins according to the IT documentary Ant and Dec's DNA Journey.

Acting in November 2019, the pair retraced their family history through DNA samples.

During the series, they discovered that they have the same DNA marker which means Ant and Dec are related as distant cousins

You can watch Ant and Dec's DNA Journey via ITVX.

READ MORE: Ant & Dec's Limitless Win continues on ITV this weekend: How to watch

READ MORE: Ant and Dec blame ITV viewers for I'm A Celeb being 'rubbish'

How much are Ant and Dec worth?





The net worth of the popular presenters is reported to be £62 million each.

They signed a £40 million three-year deal with ITV last year, according to The Sun.

The deal included presented family favourites like Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway.

Their next deal could be worth £ 50 million if they decide to extend it beyond three years.

The presenters are also reported to have invested a lot in property and are through to own houses with around £ 10 million combined value.

They also own a production company together called Mitre and Hurley which is a promotions firm which is named after Ant’s dog.

Separately, they also own production companies, with Ant’s being called Teecourt.

Meanwhile. Dec's company has a similar name and is called Deecourt.